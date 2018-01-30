China’s utilities seek more coal during New Year holidays due to harsh winter

Major Chinese utilities on Friday urged the country’s National Development Reform Commission to direct domestic thermal coal producers to operate at full capacities during the Lunar New Year holidays as they expect near-term supply shortage amid the ongoing colder-than-expected winter.

The utilities — including Datang Group, Huaneng Group, Huadian Group and State Power Investment Corp. — said in a report that demand for coal has picked up due to weakened hydropower, colder winter and tightness in gas supply.

Additionally, due to year-end mining safety checks and upcoming Lunar New Year holidays, domestic coal production volume is likely to slip, the utilities noted.

They urged the NDRC to encourage mining companies to ramp up output during the holidays to increase the stockpiles at utilities and at northern China ports.

Stockpiles at major utilities are expected to drop to below 90 million mt before the Chinese Lunar New Year in mid-February, compared to about 100.16 million mt during the holidays last year.

As of Monday, the daily coal consumption rate at six major utilities in the coastal region hit 810,000 mt/day, with stocks lasting for about 11-12 days of consumption, compared to 757,700 mt/day as of January 2, 2018, according to Qinhuangdao Port data.

Stockpile levels at some of the power plants have dropped to below seven days of consumption, while in some extreme cases, utilities only had stocks for about two to three days, the utilities said.

Given the strong demand from China, both seaborne and domestic coal prices have been on an upward trend in the past few months.

The price of Newcastle 5,500 kcal/kg NAR coal with typical ash content of 20% ash has jumped 28% since the start of 2018 to be assessed Friday at $87.20/mt, S&P Global Platts data showed.

The utilities in their report also urged the NDRC to help improve coal transport facilities to ease supply as well as curb any speculative activities at ports.

According to a North China-based coal analyst, the currently rally in coal price may come to a halt around the Lunar New Year holidays. “From short term perspective, shortage of coal supply is very severe,” he said. “It is peak season as utilities’ daily coal consumption rates are very high and snowfall in North China has also made transportation difficult.”

But once weather improves, coal transport conditions will ease, restoring supply, he added.

Source: Platts