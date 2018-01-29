Chinese HRC exports to face continued headwinds in 2018

Southeast Asia’s hot-rolled coil market this year would continue to see, to some extent, supply from India and Russia filling the gap left by reduced exports from China, as Chinese steelmakers turn their focus to soaring domestic prices, market participants told S&P Global Platts.

In the first 11 months of 2017, China exported 12.6 million mt of HRC, data from General Administration of Customs showed. Annualized, this would be 13.8 million mt, a 6% decline from the previous year.

At the same time, the increase in domestic prices of HRC has outpaced export prices, with the average price of Q235 5.5 mm coil in Shanghai having risen 38% in 2017 from the previous year, compared with just a 34% increase in prices of SS400 coil on a FOB China basis over the same period, Platts data showed.

But views among market participants on whether Chinese domestic prices would remain elevated this year — curbing steel exports in the process — were mixed.

Prices in 2017 were supported mainly by the government’s crackdown on induction furnaces, which saw an uplift in long product prices spill over into flats.

But in 2018, not only is there a lack of major, incremental capacity reductions planned, the market can expect electric arc furnaces to be brought on stream, mainly replacing the lost induction furnace capacity, according to some sources.

Others however, pointed to continued confidence in domestic end-user demand — particularly from the infrastructure and white goods sectors — supporting domestic prices at relatively high levels.

“My understanding is that raw material stocks of the [household appliance] sectors have been relatively low,” said a Shanghai-based HRC trader who supplies to these industries.

INDIAN, RUSSIAN COMPETITION

Filling the lacuna left by reduced Chinese exports, supply from India and Russia had made steady inroads into Southeast Asia last year, with significant spot market activity observed by Platts.

The number of deals, bids and offers involving Indian HRC in the spot market rose 445% on the year to 376 in 2017, while that for Russian coil rose 136% to 59, according to Platts data.

In November 2017, when Platts witnessed the most Indian and Russian spot deals to Vietnam, they were sold at $10-$15/mt lower than Chinese material. Russian steel producer MMK alone sold 30,000 mt of HRC to Vietnam in the same month, market participants told Platts.

Indian and Russian mills are likely to continue exporting in 2018, with major Indian mills including SAIL, JSW Steel and Tata Steel having recently completed a combined 18 million mt/year of crude steel capacity expansion.

The pace of India’s domestic steel demand growth has however, continued to lag the increase in output. The country’s crude steel output rose 5.6% year on year over April to December 2017, while domestic consumption grew at a slower pace of 4.6% over the same period, according to India’s Joint Plant Committee.

For Russia, the EU’s imposition of antidumping duty on its HRC would see its steelmakers seek to redirect their exports to Asia. Russian domestic demand in 2018 may see a slight growth deceleration, with expected year-on-year increases of 1.5% for HRC and sheet to 13.6 million mt and of 2% for CRC to 3.1 million mt, steelmaker NLMK said.

VIETNAM DOMESTIC CAPACITY MAY DOUBLE

On the demand side, Vietnam will see additional HRC capacity put on stream by Formosa Ha Tinh Steel, the country’s sole HRC producer — a move that may displace some imports, including from China.

Formosa is planning to double its existing 2.4 million mt/year capacity by May 2018 through the commissioning of its second blast furnace with inner volume of 4,350 cu m, a source familiar with the matter said Friday.

Khai Chu Duc, vice chairman of the Vietnam Steel Association, said in a speech addressing a gathering of its members Thursday, that the blast furnace would however start up in July this year.

Delays to the start-up dates of major equipment however, are not surprising, judging from how Formosa’s first blast furnace was eventually lit only in July 2017 from an initially planned mid-2012.

“I think both sides will come to some form of equilibrium, or Chinese mills could find other destinations to export steel to offset the loss,” a major steel mill source in northeastern China said.

To avoid being stuck in the competition to sell commercial quality HRC, a source at a major steelmaker in eastern China said that Chinese mills should seek new opportunities in value added products such as marine engineering sheet and automotive sheet.

“The main areas where profit can be found going forward would be through finding new markets to sell HRC and by upgrading one’s product mix,” another eastern China mill source said, adding that they would look closely at catering to the pipeline and gas cylinder sectors.

