Chinese investors cancel plans for massive deep-water port in Sweden

Chinese investors have abandoned plans to build a large deep-water port in Sweden amid local concerns about the project’s environmental and security implications.

Hong Kong-based Sunbase International Holdings and state-owned China Communications Construction Group (CCCC) presented plans in mid-November to build a deep harbour in Lysekil in Western Sweden. Located on the Atlantic coast, the container port would have been the largest in the Nordic countries.

However, the Chinese have decided to pull out from the project due to the negative attention it has received in media and on social media, according to a statement released by the municipality of Lysekil on Tuesday.

The decision means Lysekil will not go ahead with the port project.

Leaders of the small Swedish municipality were initially interested in the project, which could have boosted employment and business in the region.

But more than 3,000 people signed a petition against it due to concerns about its environmental impact and possible security risks arising from Sunbase’s reported links with China’s ruling communist party and military.

Swedish defence minister Peter Hultqvist told Sveriges Radio earlier this month that the government should have more say about foreign investments and acquisitions that may affect state security.

Sweden does currently not have a national investment screening and approval mechanism for inbound foreign investment. The Nordic country has also been wary of the European Commission’s recent proposal to adopt an EU-wide framework that would allow member countries to restrict investments from third countries on the grounds of public security and public order.

Beijing has urged European countries to look at Chinese investment objectively, arguing that investment by Chinese firms has created a large number of jobs and generated taxes in Europe.

Last year, Chinese investment in Sweden increased to a total of US$1.4bn, according to a report by law firm Baker McKenzie and research consultancy Rhodium Group. The biggest deal to date remains Chinese carmaker Geely’s acquisition of Volvo Cars for US$1.5bn in 2010.

Chinese investment in infrastructure projects abroad have been on the rise in recent years as a result of Beijing’s ambitious Belt and Road initiative. Initially proposed by President Xi Jinping in 2013, the initiative seeks to boost trade through massive investment in ports, railroads and other infrastructure in more than 65 countries from Asia to Europe and Africa.

Last year, Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation acquired London-based warehouse company Logicor for US$14bn while CCCC won a tender for a building a container terminal in Hamburg, Europe’s largest port.

Meanwhile, Chinese shipping group Cosco, which already operates the Greek port of Piraeus, bought controlling stakes in Spanish container terminal operator Noatum Port Holdings and the container terminal at the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium.

Source: GB Times