Chinese iron ore and steelmaking prices December 25 2017

Traders’ morning offers of spot resources mainly held steady today. Futures prices see strong upward trend in the afternoon and some traders lift their offers for mainstream middle & high grade fines by RMB5-10/tonne. Steel mills’ purchases focus on high grade fines and their purchases for lumps and non-mainstream resources are hard to increase. Transaction prices for PB fines and FB fines stand at RMB545/tonne and RMB345/tonne in Tangshan.

Iron ore spot market sees brisk performance today and real transaction prices increase obviously. Mainstream fines transaction prices grow by RMB5-10/tonne compared with that of yesterday. Many traders expressed that obviously growing futures prices will drive up spot prices. Moreover, some middle and high grade spot resources show structural shortage in partial ports of north China, which will support following market prices.