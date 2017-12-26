Chinese iron ore and steelmaking prices December 26 2017

Morning offers of spot resources mainly held stable today and partial resources prices decreased by RMB5/tonne.Many traders were willing to deliver cargos under largely falling futures prices. Steel mills said that iron ore spot prices have started the downward trend influenced by unfavorable steel product performance in recent days and continuously dropping billet prices. Under current circumstances, steel mills mainly keep a wait-and-see attitude towards the following market. PB and FB fines transaction prices stand at RMB527/tonne and RMB335/tonne respectively at port Tangshan.

Iron ore spot market keeps brisk, while real transactions see few transactions. Market prices show large decline. Specifically, mainstream fines prices fall rapidly and lumps prices basically hold stable. The price gap between iron ore fines and lumps increases to RMB53/tonne. Most traders said that current iron ore price decline is just a reasonable follow of steel product prices. Overall market prices is expected to sustain fluctuations in the short term.