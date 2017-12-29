Chinese iron ore and steelmaking prices December 29 2017

Traders’ morning offers of spot resources were active this morning and they showed strong desire to deliver cargos influenced by profits of steel mills. Market enquiries focus on middle and high grade fines. Partial traders are very eager to deliver cargos under slightly growing futures prices, while steel mills’ purchases remain flat.

Spot market still stands brisk today, while real transactions see unfavorable performance. Steel mills have weak desire to make purchases under stocks support and unjustified prices. Port stocks witness large amount, while the stocks focus on low grade iron ore, while middle & high grade resources remain insufficient. It’s expected that iron ore prices may grow in the coming days.