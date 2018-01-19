Chinese iron ore and steelmaking prices January 19 2018

Traders held their morning offers steady today. Partial traders show desire to lift the prices supported by strengthening futures prices and active enquiries. Especially, they are desire to raise mainstream fines prices in Shandong and mainstream low grade fines in Tangshan. Wait-and-see attitude still dominates among steel mills.

Iron ore spot prices see strong trend and real transactions climb up obviously. Most traders expressed that iron ore spot market will face price growth before the Spring Festival as steel mills’ demand increases. Steel will start to replenish the stocks, which will result in the shortage of partial products and supporting the market prices. Steel mills said that production reduction and limitation measures have not finished in some regions and thus the market demand growth is limited. Therefore, they mainly replenish their stocks in the short term based on demand. Iron ore spot prices are estimated to witness strong trend in the following market and will see small steady growth in the short term.