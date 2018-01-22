Recent News

  

Chinese iron ore and steelmaking prices January 22 2018

Morning offers of traders basically stood stable today. Futures market went down in the morning and has seen large rebound in the afternoon. Market enquiries rebound by a small margin in the afternoon. Steel mills show low purchasing enthusiasm and wait-and-see attitude dominates the market.

Iron ore spot market witnesses stable performance today and real market transactions fall back slightly compared with yesterday. Most traders expressed that steel mills have purchasing demand facing the coming Spring Festival. Steel mills will soon begin to raise their purchases to avoid the peak purchases. Thus they estimated that the prices will be supported and continue to hold firm the prices. Steel mills said that market demand is predicted to decrease this year due to the production cut measures resulting from environmental policies. Market prices are expected to stand stable in the short term and will trend upwards along with coming Spring Festival.

 

