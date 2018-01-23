Chinese iron ore and steelmaking prices January 23 2018

Traders’ morning offers of spot market resources climbed up by RMB5-10/tonne today. Some traders along the Yangtze River raise their offers by RMB20/tonne due to the resources shortage. Traders are mainly playing waiting games. Steel mills expressed that the growth in spot prices have exceeded their expectation with no obvious supports and thus they postpone the purchases.

Iron ore spot market shows fair performance and transaction prices in major ports of north China basically hold stable. Prices of some resources climb up by RMB5/tonne. Transaction prices of PB fines and SSF stand at RMB545/tonne and RMB320/tonne respectively. Most traders said that they have desire to make purchases in recent days and opined that spot prices should have obvious upturn before the festival. Moreover, port stocks maintain a high level, but available resources are unfavorable in some ports. Specifically, high grade lumps from Australia and South African resources are in shortage. Iron ore demand of steel mills keep flat influenced by environmental policies. Although iron ore prices go up, steel mills still make purchases as planed to avoid the potential risks.