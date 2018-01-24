Chinese iron ore and steelmaking prices January 24 2018

Morning offers of spot resources mainly held steady today. Some traders are willing to deliver their own stocks under continuous falling spot transactions and futures market. Iron ore spot market sees unfavorable performance. Steel mills are active to make enquiries, while their real market purchases see small amount. Transaction prices of PB fines stand at RMB530/tonne in Tangshan. Meantime, transaction prices of PB fines and PB lumps are pegged at RMB530/tonne and RMB620/tonne respectively in port Shandong.

Some large-sized traders said that following spot market prices are likely to go up. Partial steel mills raise their usage of low grade fines due to dropping profits and Jimblebar fines usage climbs up obviously. Mainstream lumps prices improve and prices are expected to rebound, although the transaction prices fall largely today. Partial small-sized traders show high desire to deliver cargos under cost pressures because most steel mills made large purchases previously, pushing up iron ore stocks, while the purchasing demand is hard to increase in the following days.