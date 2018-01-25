Chinese iron ore and steelmaking prices January 25 2018

Morning offers of spot resources basically held stable today. Steel mills take wait-and-see attitude towards purchases under significantly falling spot prices. Market transactions show no obvious growth. Moreover, futures market sustains corrections and gets no support. Most traders are pessimistic towards the following market. Transaction prices of PB fines and FB fines stand at RMB527/tonne and RMB350/tonne respectively in port Tangshan. Meantime, transaction prices of PB fines and FB fines are pegged at RMB530/tonne and RMB350/tonne separately.

Iron ore spot market enquiries remain fair, but real market transactions witness unfavorable performance. On the one hand, spot market prices have seen continuous decline and show no signs of rebound, resulting in a strong pessimistic attitude. On the other hand, stocks of steel mills in different regions climb up. Moreover, steel mills still cut and limit production in north China and thus the iron ore demand is hard to go up. Thirdly, steel mills said that iron ore spot prices have started the downward trend and they are playing waiting games for purchases. In general, unfavorable factors still dominate iron ore spot market and the prices will sustain the weakness in the short term.