Chinese iron ore and steelmaking prices January 26 2018

Morning offers of spot resources climbed up by RMB10-15/tonne today. On the one hand, steel mills start to purchase influenced by rising spot transaction prices in recent days. One the other hand, traders are bullish towards the following market prices under growing futures prices in the morning. Transaction prices of PB fines and FB fines stand at RMB535/tonne and RMB350/tonne respectively in Tangshan. Meantime, BRBF transaction prices are pegged at RMB543/tonne in Shandong.

Iron ore spot market sees brisk performance and real transactions remain fair. Some small-sized traders start to stock up under rebounding spot prices, opining that spot prices have begun the upturn due to the stock replenishment of steel mills before the festival. Additionally, traders are bullish towards the following market prices under continuously growing billet and steel product prices. Steel mills said that market participants are likely to replenish the stocks, while currently they only take wait-and-see attitude and make purchases based on real demand. Iron ore stocks climb up and their purchasing amount based on current prices in order to maximize the profits.