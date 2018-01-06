Chinese steel exports to Latin America decrease 10% during January/November 2017

Between January/November of 2017, China shipped to the world 67.4 million tons (Mt) of steel, which 61.7 Mt were finished steel (long steel, flat steel and seamless pipes) and 5.7 Mt were steel-derivatives products. This volume is 32% lower than registered during Jan/Nov 2016 (98.6 Mt).

For its part, Latin America accounted for 9.4% of total global exports, increasing its participation in 2.3 percentage points versus Jan/Nov 2016 (7.1%) and continuing at third place as China’s preferred destination. The region is preceded by South Korea (10.6 Mt, 16% of the global total) and Vietnam (7.2 Mt, 11% of the total).

In this period, Latin America received 6.3 Mt of Chinese steel products, which 5.6 Mt were finished steel and 686 thousand tons were steel-derivatives products. This volume is 10% lower than 7.0 Mt recorded in Jan/Nov 2016. See Chart 01.

Also, it should be noted that Latin America is the main global destination of steel-derivatives, with a participation of 12%, which equates 686 thousand tons. The region is followed by the Philippines (370 thousand tons, 7% of the total) and India (321 thousand tons, 6% of the total).

In November 2017, Latin America received 463 thousand tons of steel from China. Of this volume, 415 thousand tons were finished steel and 48 thousand tons were steel-derivatives products. This total is 23% higher than registered in the previous month which entered 375 thousand tons (342 thousand tons of finished products and 33 thousand tons of derivatives products) and 37% lower versus 735 thousand tons from November 2016 (510 thousand tons of finished products and 60 thousand tons of derivatives products).

Chinese finished steel exports by destination

The main destinations for Chinese steel (finished + steel-derivatives) in Latin American during Jan/Nov 2017 were: Central America which received 1.3 Mt (20% of the region); Chile with 1.2 Mt (19%); and Peru, 869 thousand tons (14%).

In this eleven months of the year, the countries that increased their imports of Chinese steel (in percentage terms) versus Jan/Nov 2016 were Ecuador (+22%), Dominican Republic (+20%) and Chile (+5%).

Contrary, the countries that have reduce their imports of Chinese steel products versus Jan/Nov 2016 were: Venezuela (-55%), Cuba (-51%), Central America (-26%), Paraguay (-23%), Argentina (-15%), México (-6%), Brazil (-5%), Colombia (-3%) and Peru (-3%).

Chinese finished steel exports by products

Flat steel were the main products imported by Latin America from China during Jan/Nov 2017, reaching 4.3 Mt (68% of total). The most relevant products in terms of volume were:

Other alloyed steel sheets and coils (1.2 Mt, 28% share of flat steel imported from China)

Hot dip galvanized sheet (1.0 Mt, 24%)

Cold rolled coil (771 thousand tons, 18%)

Long steel: China exported to Latin America 1.1 Mt (18% of the total), mainly concentrated in:

Wire rod (548 thousand tons, 49% share of long steels)

Bars (462 thousands tons, 41% )

The region received 218 thousand tons of seamless pipes (3% of the total).

Meanwhile, steel-derivate products represent 11% of total imports of Chinese steel in the region, with a volume of 686 thousand tons, where:

Welded tubes (555 thousands tons)

Wire (131 thousands tons)

Source: Latin American Steel Association (Alacero)