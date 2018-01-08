CIMB Research ups Westports target price slightly to RM4.14

CIMB Equities Research has raised the target price for Westports Holding Bhd slightly from RM4.11 to RM4.14 versus its current target price of RM3.75.

It issued the report on Thursday after Westports revised its guidance for its FY18F effective tax rate upwards to the statutory tax rate of 24%, which the research house now reflects in its forecasts.

“This is mainly because non-cash deferred tax assets are now expected to be accrued in 4Q17F (and then reversed in FY18F) on capex qualifying for investment tax allowances, even though the cash tax benefits will only be enjoyed in FY18F,” it said.

The upside catalysts are likely volume growth recovery in 2H18F while the downside risks are possible longer-term Pulau Carey development.

On Wednesday, Westports disclosed a preliminary estimate of full-year FY17F liftings at nine million twenty-foot equivalents (TEUs), in line with CIMB Research’s own forecasts.

“This represents a 9% on-year drop, as CMA CGM and UASC moved cargoes to Singapore following various mergers and acquisitions.

“Volumes bottomed in 3Q and then rose 3% on-quarter in 4Q17F, indicating that Westports is past its trough, aided by organic growth.

“Working in Westports’ favour is the c.10% on-year rise in gateway volumes in FY17F, or 13-14% on-year during 2H17F, driven by global restocking activity.

“Westports guided that 1Q18F volumes may fall by as much as 10% on-year (since the OCEAN alliance did not take effect until April 1, 2017), be relatively flat on-year in 2Q18F, but then resume high single-digit growth in 2H18F,” it said.

CIMB Research said for FY18F, Westports believes that 2-3% on-year volume growth is possible.

“We have not changed our 0.2% on-year volume growth forecast for FY18F (gateway: +5%, t/s: -2%), but note that the risks are to the upside,” it said.

The OCEAN alliance first started on April 1, 2017 with its “Day One” product. On April 1, 2018, the alliance will introduce its “Day Two” product, which will see the alliance introduce one additional transatlantic service, increase the number of ships deployed, and increase capacity by 7.5% due to vessel upsizing.

However, the alliance will retain its current 12 times weekly calls at Westports, hence there will be no direct impact on Westports.

“The OCEAN alliance accounts for about 20% of Westports’ volumes, in our estimate,” it said.

CIMB Research also noted that Westports did not succeed in its initial appeal to the Royal Malaysian Customs (RMC) which had sought for RM59.5mil in additional time-barred assessments for 2008-2011, import duty remittance for the purchase of equipment, and GST for equipment purchases made after April 2015.

“Westports will continue to negotiate a final settlement, but will likely make a provision in its 4Q17F results; we have pencilled in RM30mil provision. The full RM59.5mil is only 1.7 sen a share, so the impact is not material,” it said.

