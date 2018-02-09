ClassNK Consulting Service launches support service for setting up IMO Data Collection Plan in accordance with IMO Fuel Consumption Reporting

ClassNK Consulting Service Co., Ltd has just launched a support service for setting up a Data Collection Plan in accordance with the Fuel Consumption Reporting system IMO DCS (Data Collection System) introduced by the IMO.

According to the amendments to MARPOL Annex VI that make the data collection system for fuel oil consumption of ships mandatory as of 1 March 2018, data collecting and reporting for ships of 5,000 gross tons and more engaged in international voyages will be required beginning in 2019.

According to this regulation, the gathering of data relating to fuel consumption amounts and a DCP outlining reporting procedures are required to be included in SEEMP as SEEMP Part 2. As DCP must include a description of data collection methods and management procedures geared towards conditions of the ship, a DCP is required for every ship. Further, when a ship is being transferred to another owner, a DCP with the approved flag/class of the ship is necessary immediately upon delivery for ships being delivered on or after 1 March 2018, and by 31 December 2018 for ships delivered before March.

In order to support the industry’s IMO DCS, ClassNK Consulting Service offers DCP support by providing standard formats etc. in addition to its usual SEEMP support service.

Source: ClassNK