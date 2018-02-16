ClassNK releases new PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) software

ClassNK has just released the latest version of its design support software PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) Ver.5.0.0, developed in response to the IACS Common Structural Rules for Bulk Carriers and Oil Tankers (CSR BC & OT). The new version incorporates the latest rule amendments to CSR BC & OT (Rule Change Notice 1 to CSR 01 JAN 2017 version) including amendments based on feedback from the industry.

In addition to the incorporation of the latest rule amendments, various functions were also added or improved for the PrimeShip-HULL(HCSR) prescriptive calculation software and direct strength assessment software.

The calculation report function found in the prescriptive calculation software is now turned a stand-alone system, allowing users to create the calculation reports while editing cross section data or operating the calculation window. The program interface has also been streamlined to be more user-friendly.

The prescriptive calculation software now includes enhanced data linkage function for body plan data from 2D CAD software. The enhancement makes it possible to create sectional data from body plan all at once, eliminating the need for repetitious data conversion. In addition, the data linkage function allows user to import transverse member data from NAPA Steel models into the initial design function of the software directly.

The direct strength assessment software now includes a “parameter check and update” function which can detect model-dependent parameters and update them automatically. This function helps prevent parameter setting errors and the resulting need to start over analysis work.

The design support tool for yield assessment has also been streamlined for ease of use and the design support tool for buckling assessment has been also enhanced to shorten the calculation times.

The enhancements and new functions are expected to greatly contribute to reductions in necessary man hours and shorter design lead times.

PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) Ver.5.0.0 was developed by ClassNK to offer the industry the highest level of support in the design of safer ships compliant with CSR BC & OT.

Source: ClassNK