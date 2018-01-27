CMA CGM takes delivery of its new flagship CMA CGM ANTOINE DE SAINT EXUPERY

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in maritime transportation, is pleased to announce the arrival in its fleet of its new flagship and world’s biggest containership flying the French flag: CMA CGM ANTOINE DE SAINT EXUPERY. With a capacity of 20,600 TEUs (Twenty Foot Equivalent Unit), it is a strong symbol of the Group’s dynamism and development.

A vessel with exceptional dimensions

400-meter long and 59-meter wide;

Longer than 4 football fields and bigger than The Empire State Building and the Eiffel Tower;

20,600 TEUs capacity, or 123 kilometers of containers.

The ship bears the Group’s new visual identity, which reflects its dynamism.

A technological-advanced ship for the protection of the environment

The CMA CGM ANTOINE DE SAINT EXUPERY benefits from the best technologies:

a Becker Twisted Fin allowing to improve the propeller’s performance, helping reduce significantly the energy expenditure for a 4% reduction in CO2 emissions;

a new-generation engine that significantly reduces oil consumption (-25%) and fuel consumption for a 3% average reduction of CO2 emissions;

a system for the treatment of ballast water by filters and UV lamps, allowing to reject to the sea a cleared water, without living organism capable of impacting marine biodiversity.

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, a symbol of France and its influence

By naming its flagship CMA CGM ANTOINE OF SAINT EXUPERY, the Group pays tribute to the pioneer of the Aéropostale, the writer and the poet, known for his values of humanism and responsibility, values that CMA CGM have been sharing and conveying for 40 years.

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, whose work is known on all 5 continents, is also one of France’s strongest symbols. Thanks to its presence in more than 160 countries, the CMA CGM Group contributes daily to France’s influence worldwide, promoting its expertise and dynamism.

Entry into service on the most emblematic sea route

CMA CGM ANTOINE DE SAINT EXUPERY will enter into service on February 6th on the FAL 1 service (French Asia Line 1), the longest sea route in the world which connects Asia to Northern Europe. This line offers a weekly service to 16 ports of call for a duration of 84 days.



Source: CMA CGM