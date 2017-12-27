CMA CGM to resume CIMEX 9 service

CMA CGM announces the resumption of CIMEX 9 service. By integrating this third service connecting Asia with Iran, CMA CGM is providing an enhanced coverage in the region.

Through CIMEX 9, CMA CGM will be able to provide:

A third direct service between Asia and Iran on top of our current CIMEX 6 and CIMEX 8

A comprehensive coverage of North East Asia with direct loading ex Taiwan, Central and South China to Iran

Additional opportunities with access to CIS countries through Bandar Abbas

Fast connections to Chabahar (East Iran) in transhipment via Bandar Abbas connecting our Indiagulf service

CIMEX 9 features are the following:

Rotation: Kaohsiung – Shanghai – Ningbo – Xiamen – Shenzhen (Da Chan Bay) – Bandar Abbas (T2) – Jebel Ali

Service commencement: December 16th in Kaohsiung and December 19th in Shanghai WGQ with m/v BASHT voy. 039 GSW

Transit times: Shanghai to Bandar Abbas in 19 days, Ningbo to Bandar Abbas in 17 days

Source: CMA CGM