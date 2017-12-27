CMA CGM to resume CIMEX 9 service
CMA CGM announces the resumption of CIMEX 9 service. By integrating this third service connecting Asia with Iran, CMA CGM is providing an enhanced coverage in the region.
Through CIMEX 9, CMA CGM will be able to provide:
- A third direct service between Asia and Iran on top of our current CIMEX 6 and CIMEX 8
- A comprehensive coverage of North East Asia with direct loading ex Taiwan, Central and South China to Iran
- Additional opportunities with access to CIS countries through Bandar Abbas
- Fast connections to Chabahar (East Iran) in transhipment via Bandar Abbas connecting our Indiagulf service
CIMEX 9 features are the following:
- Rotation: Kaohsiung – Shanghai – Ningbo – Xiamen – Shenzhen (Da Chan Bay) – Bandar Abbas (T2) – Jebel Ali
- Service commencement: December 16th in Kaohsiung and December 19th in Shanghai WGQ with m/v BASHT voy. 039 GSW
- Transit times: Shanghai to Bandar Abbas in 19 days, Ningbo to Bandar Abbas in 17 days
Source: CMA CGM