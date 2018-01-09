COACH Solutions launches advanced Weather Routing service

COACH Solutions, vessel performance monitoring provider, has launched its in-house developed weather routing module: COACH Voyage Optimization.

This new service will facilitate the generation of optimized voyages directly through your browser. The system monitors voyages 24/7 and recalculates if there are any significant changes in the weather forecast. By accessing our online portal, COACH Online, voyages are generated within just a few minutes and instructions are sent to the vessels.

“With COACH Voyage Optimization, we take all parameters into account, and optimize voyages with respect to ETA, weather, fuel consumption and the actual condition of the vessel. Our advanced algorithm tells us how vessels are performing, enabling us to deliver high quality voyage overviews through our full-noon reporting service. This way we can guarantee clients additional cost and fuel savings” says Mathias Nyman Rasmussen, Senior Performance Manager at COACH Solutions.

Over the past two years we have worked hard to develop COACH Voyage Optimization and to test it with selected clients. Today, the system is used on more than 200 vessels.

The introduction of COACH Voyage Optimization leads an exciting year ahead, with the launch of our brand-new website. The renewed visual identity reflects COACH’s dynamic, innovative and flexible culture, and will deliver clients an improved and seamless user experience.

COACH Solutions has offered Vessel Performance services since 2011. With more than 700 vessel installations, we have gained significant knowledge about how different vessel perform, giving us the ability to adapt to the specific needs of your fleet.

Source: COACH Solutions