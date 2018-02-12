Coal stocks at India power plants rise 2.5% on week: CEA

Thermal coal stocks at Indian power plants were 14.84 million mt as of Wednesday, up 2.5% from 14.47 million mt the previous week and up 11% from 13.37 million mt from the previous month, according to data published Friday by the Central Electricity Authority.

Stocks were down 37% year on year from 23.44 million mt, and were enough to support 10 days power generation, having been enough for nine days the week previously.

The number of plants at critical or supercritical stock levels was unchanged at 20, and stocks of imported coal rose to 439,000 mt Wednesday, up 8.1% week on week from 406,000 mt.

Source: Platts