Coal stocks at India power plants rise 3% on week: CEA

Thermal coal stocks at Indian power plants were 15.3 million mt as of Wednesday, up 3.1% from 14.9 million mt the previous week, and 14.4% higher than 13.4 million mt the previous month, according to data published Friday by the Central Electricity Authority.

Stocks were down 37.6% year on year from 24.51 million mt, and were enough to support 10 days of power generation, unchanged on the week.

The number of plants at critical or super-critical stock levels rose to 21 from 20 the previous week, while stocks of imported coal continued to climb, reaching 523,000 mt Wednesday, up 19.1% from 439,000 mt the week before.

Source: Platts