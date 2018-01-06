Code of Safe Working Practices for Merchant Seafarers (COSWP) Has Been Amended

The UK safety publication Code of Safe Working Practices for Merchant Seafarers (COSWP) has been amended.

COSWP has long provided invaluable guidance on safe working onboard vessels. Published by the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), it includes many elements of best practice.

The most recent amended version was released in December 2017 and is available for free download here

The MCA Marine Information Note MIN 561(M) outlines the amendments, which include new guidance on sunglasses for seafarers, the risk from sharps, emergency drills and lifting plant operations. The Note can be read here

Although primarily published for seafarers on UK flagged vessels, COSWP is an excellent reference for all seafarers regardless of location and nationality and North encourages its use in the industry.

Source: North of England P&I Club