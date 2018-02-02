“Cold Ironing in Port of Koper & Shipping Electrification in the Eastern Mediterranean”

On 29th January 2018 in the magnificent Praetorian Palace in Koper, local stakeholders, delegates from marine & energy industry, representatives from port authorities and governmental bodies as well as elemed project partners discussed the opportunities for on-shore electric power supply technologies in port of Koper. The EU Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc, during the event opening, underlined European Commission’s plans to offer additional funds to ports who seek investments in applying technologies promoting alternative energy sources.

Discount and financial incentives for vessels using electrification technologies was the focus of Nikolas Paterakis’ presentation, Chief Operating Officer at Neptune Lines, who expressed the shipowner’s voice. The elemed work on formulating an effective regulatory framework promoting electricity as marine fuel and available funding opportunities and schemes that could be valuable for attracting the necessary investments for ports were also presented by elemed project partners. Specific emphasis was given to Slovenia, focusing on the potential of exploiting marine renewables, as well as the outcomes of the technical studies, developed within the project framework, for the application of cold-ironing technologies at Port of Koper. “Slovenia has a clear vision to become one of the greenest countries in terms of transport by 2030”, concluded Peter Gasperic, Slovenian Minister of Infrastructure.

The next rendez-vous will be on 27th February 2018 in Athens were the 1st elemed Grand Conference will take place at Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre.

Elemed (Electrification in the Eastern Mediterranean) prepares the ground for the introduction of cold ironing, electric bunkering and hybrid ships across the Eastern Mediterranean Sea corridor, aiming at eliminating emissions & noise in ports and surrounding urban area. It is a co-funded by European Union project, studying all technical, regulatory and financial issues related to the establishment of cold-ironing infrastructure, in four ports (Piraeus, Killini, Lemesos, Koper), involving three countries. Within elemed framework, the first pilot cold-ironing infrastructure in Eastern Mediterranean will be established in Killini Port.

Source: Lloyd’s Register