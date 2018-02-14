Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / General Energy News / Collapse in LNG contract lengths and volumes raises future supply concerns

Collapse in LNG contract lengths and volumes raises future supply concerns

in General Energy News 14/02/2018

A dramatic acceleration of a trend toward smaller volumes and shorter tenures for LNG contracts in 2017 highlights the growing commoditization of the global LNG market even as it raises troubling questions about future supply.

Average contract lengths for deals signed in 2017 fell to 6.7 years – the lowest ever recorded – compared with 11.5 years in 2016. With many options for supply and uncertainty over future prices, last year buyers signed dozens of short- and medium-term contracts rather than commit to long-term deals that could help support the construction of new capacity that is expected to be needed by the mid-2020s.
Source: Poten

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software