Combined coal stocks at China’s key Bohai Sea ports rise 2% on week

Combined coal stocks at China’s key Bohai Sea ports of Qinhuangdao, Caofeidian, and Jingtang totaled 12.9 million mt on December 25, up 1.6% from 12.7 million mt on December 18, according to figures released by the operator of Qinhuangdao Port Monday.

Demand from downstream power plants remained high, maintaining the stock levels at the northern sea ports, the port operator said.

Coal stocks were highest at Qinhuangdao Port at 6.74 million mt on December 25, slightly down from 6.75 million mt on December 18.

Caofeidian port held 2.34 million mt of coal on December 25, slightly down from 2.35 million mt on December 18.

Jingtang Port held 3.82 million mt of coal on December 25, up from 3.60 million mt on December 18.

Stocks at Huanghua port, Shenhua Group’s captive coal port in northern China’s Hebei province, stood at 2.155 million mt on December 25, up from 2.08 million mt on December 18, according to figures from the Huanghua Port Authority.

Source: Platts