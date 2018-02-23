Combined coal stocks held by China’s six key power generators rise

Combined coal stocks held by China’s six key coal-fired power generators in southern and eastern China totaled 9.993 million mt on February 22, up 14.9% over the Spring Festival holidays from 8.695 million mt on February 8, according to figures released by port operator Qinhuangdao Port on Thursday.

The six key power generators are: Zhejiang Power, Shanghai Power, Guodian, Datang, Huaneng and Guangdong Power which is better known as Yudean.

Based on the current coal consumption rate, the stocks are able to cover 23 days of consumption at the six power plants, up by 11.13 days from 11.87 days on February 8, the figures showed.

Average coal consumption at the six power generators stood at 435,000 mt/day on February 22, down 40.6% from 732,000 mt/day on February 8, figures from the port operator showed.

A nationwide suspension of industrial production resulted in a plummet in electricity and coal consumption, which led to an increase in the number of days coal stocks can cover at the power plants, the port operator said.

