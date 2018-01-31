Concordia Maritime: Year-end report 1 January–31 December 2017

Total income, Q4: SEK 193.8 (278.5) million, Full year 2017: SEK 827.5 (1038.2) million

EBITDA, Q4: SEK 10.1 (108.4) million, Full year 2017: SEK 51.3 (319.9) million

Result before tax, Q4: SEK –42.0 (33.5) million, Full year 2017: SEK –660.2 (56.9) million

Result per share after tax, Q4: SEK –0.88 (0.72), Full year 2017: SEK –13.83 (1.46)

Events in the fourth quarter

ECO MR vessel chartered on a 50% basis with Stena Bulk.

Contract signed to extend ECO MR vessel chartered on a 50% basis with Stena Bulk. The contract is for one year.

Another quarter without any lost time injuries, adding up to four years without LTI.

The Board will propose to the forthcoming AGM a dividend of SEK 0 (0.5) per share.

Events after the end of the quarter

Another two MR (ECO) vessels chartered in.

Key ratios

Total income, SEK million 827.5 (1,038.2)

EBITDA, SEK million 51.3 (319.9)

EBITDA, USD million 6.0 (37.4)

Operating result, SEK million –624.6 (82.7)

Result excluding impairment and tax, SEK million –186.5 (56.9)

Result before tax, SEK million –660.2 (56.9)

Result after tax, SEK million –660.2 (69.5)

Equity ratio, % 41 (50)

Return on equity, % –41.7 (3.6)

Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 335.5 (507.4)

Result per share after tax, SEK –13.83 (1.46)

Equity per share, SEK 25.60 (43.78)

Lost-time injuries 0 (0)

