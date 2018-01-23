Container loadings continue on carriers’ ships before Chinese NY

The container market continues to load as many containers on carriers’ ships before Chinese New Year. January 15 brought lower-than-expected box rate increases on three of the main head-haul routes. Validity periods were extended till the end of January to maximize cargo utilization. A carrier source said the “focus is now on February 1.

With the Chinese New Year approaching, companies are accepting increases.” The North Asia to UK and the North Continent both increased $200 to $1,600/FEU January 15 where it remained. The North Asia to West Coast North America was the only route that decreased last week as a couple of carriers are seeking to increase their cargo allocation. As a result PBR13 last week dropped $100 to $1,300/FEU. The North Asia to East Coast North America followed their European counterparts and increased $200 to $2,600/FEU. There is talk of potential peak season charges, but some industry participants say they do not believe this is achievable.

The North Asia to Mediterranean route remained unchanged, but a carrier source said that “we are expecting an increase starting February 1.” The back haul routes maintained their rates last week whilst the S&P Global Platts Global Container Index rose $27.99 to $1010.59 last week.

Source: Platts