Containerships and Viasea join forces on a new route

Containerships will join forces with Norwegian Viasea Shipping AS and opens new route to Norway in order to strengthen its position in the Baltics and Poland. This partnership will enable the two shipping companies to offer highly competitive shortsea solution between Norway, Poland and the Baltic countries.

Containerships has invested to a strong growth path with new LNG-vessels and trucks. The other focus has been to open new services in its main market area in the Baltics. Opening a new service in Norway with a strong player like Viasea enables us to offer competitive solution to our customers right from the beginning, says Kari-Pekka Laaksonen, CEO of Containerships plc.

Containerships and Viasea Shipping AS are both dedicated shortsea operators focusing on door-door services in Europe, within each of its segments and areas. Containerships is strong in the Baltic Sea, whilst Viasea is mainly connecting UK and continental Europe to Norway. Ambition to develop their services in new regions is the main reason for this cooperation.

New service strengthens Containerships plc’s position in the Baltics and Poland by adding even wider geographic coverage to customers. The co-operation with Viasea ensures that the company can offer reliable service also from and to Norway. The service will be a fixed weekly schedule. Attention has been paid to the transit time on planning the new route. The first departure from Klaipeda will take place 5th April 2018.

Source: Containerships plc