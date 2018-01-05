Cosco Shipping Hol (CICOY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Cosco Shipping Hol (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosco Shipping Hol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of Cosco Shipping Hol (OTCMKTS:CICOY) opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Cosco Shipping Hol has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Source: MarketBeat