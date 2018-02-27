Council of the EU Urges IMO to Take Swift and Additional Actions on Shipping’s Contribution to the Fight Against Climate Change

The Council of the EU emphasises the need for the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to take swift and appropriate additional actions in order for international shipping to contribute its fair share to the fight against climate change and to agree in April 2018 on an initial greenhouse gas IMO emission reduction strategy. This should be underpinned by an adequate emission reduction objective, consistent with the temperature goals of the Paris Agreement, including a list of candidate short, mid and long-term measures equally applicable to all ships, as agreed in the roadmap for developing a comprehensive IMO strategy on reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from ships. WELCOMES the Tony de Brum Declaration issued at the occasion of the One Planet Summit and stresses the need for appropriate outreach activities in the run up to the 72nd Session of the IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 72) to further build the political momentum while striving for a successful outcome in MEPC 72.

Source: Council of the European Union