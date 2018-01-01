Crowley Launches Second ConRo Ship Taino

VT Halter Marine has launched Crowley’s second Commitment Class ship, Taíno, one of the world’s first combination container / roll on-roll off (ConRo) ships powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). The launch of the ship in Pascagoula, Miss., marks the latest achievement in Crowley’s project to transform and modernize the company’s shipping and logistics services between Jacksonville, Fla., and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Taíno will now proceed through the final topside construction and testing phase before beginning service in the U.S. Jones Act trade in 2018. She will join her sister ship, El Coquí, which was launched earlier this year and is now in final testing before entering service in early 2018.

Source: Crowley Maritime