Crude Tankers Could Be Headed for Record Demolitions

The demise of the crude tanker market could be translated to record demolition activity during 2018. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Charles R. Weber said that “following a depressed year for crude tanker earnings during 2017, rising $/ldt demolition values appear to be the only positive development for owners of elderly tonnage during the first weeks of 2018 amid a worsened trading environment. Through the first eight weeks of 2018, crude tanker earnings have posted an average decline of 65% on the same period during 2017 – to levels that are either at or below OPEX costs in most cases. At the same time, $/ldt values have continued to rise, posting a 40% gain since the start of 2017. Strengthening $/ldt values already prompted an accelerating of demolition sales activity during 2H17 and, over the course of the whole year, more tanker tonnage was demolished than during 2014, 2015 and 2016 combined. The trend appears to be accelerating, as so far this year there has been 4.3 Mn DWT of crude tanker capacity sold for demolition; on an annualized basis, this is a nearly four‐fold year‐ on‐year increase. Several additional crude tanker units currently under negotiation for demolition sales suggest that the trend may rise still – particularly as many of the units being worked are VLCCs”.

According to CR Weber, “a heavy phase‐out program between now and the end of the decade had already projected by market participants and factored into the projecting of a recovery of earnings in the coming years, in light of the age distribution of the crude tanker fleet and the high cost of compliance with forward maritime regulations. Pegging the precise timing of most units’ phase‐outs, however, is complicated by a number of factors, not the least of which is the fact that many owners have historically enjoyed better returns from older units that usually have little or no debt servicing obligations. Our phase‐out projections are made both generally (based on age and SS/DD positioning) and granularly (in consideration of known variables pertaining to the deployment, trading orientation and ownership profile of each unit).

Yet, despite the expectations of both the market and our models, the extent of demolition activity was rather uninspiring until 3Q17 – well after the earnings downturn commenced. Moreover, even as the pace of demolitions surged during 3Q17 and 4Q17, the average age of demolished units actually rose to 27.7 years. The reluctance of owners to agree to demolition sales even as earnings were nosediving appeared to many as a harbinger of a poor trading market for years, rather than quarters, to come. Since the start of the year, however, the average age has declined considerably to 21.7 years, with no less than five units younger than 20 years included in the average. Participants in the crude tanker market will undoubtedly be closely monitoring the pace and age characteristics of units sold for demolition in the coming months to ascertain the shape a forward recovery of earnings may take. Certainly, a sustained commitment to the demolition option by owners would be a positive development that could hasten a recovery forward by at least a few quarters”, the shipbroker concluded.

Meanwhile, in the VLCC tanker market this week, CR Weber said that the market “appeared to be further deteriorating this week with fresh demand‐ side headwinds adding to those caused by an ongoing and pronounced structural oversupply situation. Fixture activity in the Middle East market dropped 7% w/w and COA coverage thereof increased by six percentage points to account for 43% of the total. The Atlantic basin was worse yet: there were zero fixtures in the West Africa market, marking the first such occurrence in over a decade while in the Americas, demand remained limited and fresh cargoes were met with a growing list of available units. Middle East Rates on the AG‐CHINA were unchanged at an apparent floor of ws39 (the shorter‐ haul AG‐SPORE route experienced a fresh weakening). Corresponding TCEs concluded the week at ~$8,406/day. Rates to the USG via the Cape were off by 0.5 point to ws17.5. Triangulated Westbound trade earnings were off by 6% to ~$15,041/day. Atlantic Basin Rates in the West Africa market followed those in the Middle East. The WAFR‐FEAST route was unchanged at ws41. The route’s TCE concludes the week at ~$12,482/day. In the Americas, rates were unchanged at $3.25m lump sum for CBS‐SPORE voyages”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide