Daewoo Shipbuilding wins US$370 mln deal for 2 LNG carriers

in Shipbuilding News 07/02/2018

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a leading South Korean shipbuilder, said Tuesday that it has clinched a deal worth US$370 million to build two liquefied natural gas carriers for an unidentified shipping company.

The shipbuilder is set to deliver the carriers that can each hold 170,000 cubic meters of LNG to the shipping company in Central America by the first half of 2020.

Daewoo Shipbuilding declined to identify the shipping company.
Source: Yonhap

