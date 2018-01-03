Danaos (DAC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Danaos in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) opened at $1.45 on Friday. Danaos has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $159.21, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Danaos had a positive return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 85.72%. The firm had revenue of $113.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Danaos will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danaos stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Danaos worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Source: MarketBeat