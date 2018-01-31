Demand for WAF-bound clean tankers slows after rush to send gasoline by mid-Feb

Demand for clean tankers to take gasoline from Northwest Europe to West Africa is slowing this week after a large number of vessels were fixed on the route this month to meet gasoline shortages in Nigeria, industry sources said Tuesday.

“It is quieter on WAF as [Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation]’s buying for delivery mid-February is largely covered,” a shipping source said. “NNPC were mainly securing cargoes up to February 16 because of the scarcity down there,” the source added. The West African oil-producing country has been suffering from shortages of gasoline since early December due to greatly reduced deliveries of the product into the country in October and November.

Data from cFlow, S&P Global Platts tradeflow software, showed around 1,655,000 mt of gasoline from NWE — and to a lesser extent the Baltics and the US Gulf Coast — was expected to land in West Africa in January, a sharp rise from around 920,472 mt in December and 490,000 mt in November.

“There is scarcity and [Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation] wanted gasoline as prompt as possible,” a gasoline trader said.

A second products trader said: “I believe NNPC was requesting arrival by February 15.”

Tuesday morning, a few Long Range 1 tankers were reported on subjects on the West African route from the UK Continent and there were still at least two outstanding 60,000 mt cargoes for Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp loading with WAF destinations — one with a February 2-4 laycan and one for February 3-5.

One LR broker said enquiries had gone a bit quiet, but that is was too early to say if it had dried up completely. “There isn’t much prompt tonnage about,” the broker said.

Meanwhile, Medium Range tanker freight rates were coming under pressure with a weak US Gulf market and the end of the rush to ship gasoline to West Africa as the key drivers. The outlook for February looked bleak, one shipowner said Tuesday.

“WAF cargoes are drying up, and unless you load up today or tomorrow you’re not going to make it to WAF in time for Feb 15,” the shipowner said. “I think it is looking very weak for the MRs… it’s a combination of the drying up of WAF stems and the US Gulf being really weak.”

Source: Platts