DNV GL in Greece: Showcasing new tools and services at the cutting edge of digitalization

In a Press Conference that took place recently at DNV GL’s Piraeus offices, Regional Manager, Mr Ioannis Chiotopoulos, and his management team presented DNV GL’s new and updated digital tools and demonstrated how the classification society was using these to achieve the best outcomes for its customers.

“We are proud that our organization has become a pioneer in the delivery of digital classification and certification services,” said Mr Ioannis Chiotopoulos, Regional Manager South East Europe, Middle East & Africa. “We have already implemented a number of pilot and full-scale programs that have proven that with effective tactics and targeted efforts we are able to achieve significant, tangible benefits not only for our customer but also for the shipping industry.” Drones, electronic certificates, and smart survey booking are only some of the advanced technologies DNV GL is deploying for the benefit of our customers, he noted, enabling them to face the shipping challenges of this new digitalized era.

With these new digital tools, DNV GL is working to ensure the efficiency and quality of its services, utilizing data-based analytics, and is addressing new risks related to complex systems and cyber security. Even with the new digital tools on offer, personnel remains the key to success highlighted Jason Stefanatos, Senior Research Engineer at DNV GL – Maritime, in his presentation: “Highly skilled surveyors and auditors will enhance their abilities by taking advantage of the new opportunities this digital world provides,”

In addition, the new VERACITY platform was launched in 2017 to improve data quality and manage the ownership, security, sharing and use of data. By creating frictionless connections between data owners and users, Veracity will open up new opportunities for improving ship performance and safety, while at the same time reducing operational costs.

Greece as third home market: An update

Two years after the launch of DNV GL’s “Greece as third home market” initiative, DNV GL is continuing to strengthen responsibilities and capabilities in the Region, with the Piraeus office now responsible for the African region: “The confidence of our headquarters in the Piraeus office and the realization of Piraeus as the third home for the organization is demonstrated by the extension of responsibilities,” said Chiotopoulos.

The Business Development team in the regional had also been strengthened by the addition of three new colleagues, he noted. Nikolaos Michas, who joins the team after spending 11 years in China, will be the single point of contact for Chinese yards. Ioannis Sergis, as the new Regional Segment Manager for Bulk Carriers, and Leonidas Karystios, the Regional Segment Manager for Gas and Tankers.



“We are more than pleased to be able to add these outstanding executives to the team, who have proven their value in key positions and during many years of service abroad,” said Chiotopoulos. “Deepening the local skill and competence pool available to our Greek customers, most notably by the location of Greek segment directors for Bulk and Gas carriers in Piraeus, fulfills the promise we made to our local maritime community with the third home market initiative. And we look forward to expanding on this promise in the years ahead.”

Source: DNV GL