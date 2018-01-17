DNV GL launches certification framework and recommended practice for Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)

The DNV GL certification framework enables verification of conformity with the new ISO standard, ISO 27914:2017 Carbon dioxide capture, transportation and geological storage – Geological storage. This standard represents an international consensus on the requirements for the safe and effective storage of CO2 in geological formations.

The recommended practice DNVGL-RP-F104 Design and operation of carbon dioxide pipelines, provides guidance on safe and reliable design, construction and operation of pipelines intended for large-scale transportation of CO2. The recommended practice enables compliance with the requirements in the new ISO standard, ISO 27913:2017 Carbon dioxide capture, transportation and geological storage — Pipeline transportation systems.

CEO of DNV GL – Oil & Gas, Liv Hovem states that “We now have further confirmation that we are technically ready to be able to use large-scale CCS for onshore and offshore emission sources. Our new certification framework plus our recommended practice represent an important step towards making the full CCS chain technically feasible, safe and ready for global scaling.”

DNV GL’s Jørg Aarnes, a member of the committee that developed ISO 27914, commented that: “ISO 27914 represents a key step towards creating trust in CCS and making it credible as a safe and effective technology for reducing CO2 emissions from large emission sources. It will serve as a key reference document for the execution and approval of projects aimed at the geological storage of CO2 worldwide.”

The DNV GL certification framework provides additional clarity about the requirements an operator should meet – and offers a recipe for how to meet them – at different points in the lifecycle of a geological storage project. It thus improves investor predictability and decreases both capex and opex risks.

It has also been subject to a broad international consultation process and received significant support from potential users. One of the certification framework advocates, Luc Rock, a hydrogeologist – MMV Coordinator with Shell, says:” The certification framework makes ISO 27914 requirements and recommendations easier and more accessible by grouping them according to their relevance for decisions. Putting foundations like this in place are part of the industry’s drive that will hopefully kick-start the growth of CCS as a cost-effective method to remove global fossil fuel emissions.”

The updated recommended practice for design and operation of CO2 pipelines helps implement the new ISO standard 27913:2017. It is based on new knowledge gained from the CO2PIPETRANS joint industry project, which was completed in 2016, with specific focus on dense phase CO2 model validation, fracture arrest and corrosion.

