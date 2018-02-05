Doosan Engine to Supply 5 Engines for Mega-container Ships for SMC

Doosan Engine announced that the company inked a contract to supply five vessels engines worth 50 billion won (US$45 million).

The contract is for the supply of five engines to be loaded into five mega-container ships built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) for the global shipping company MSC.

The engines will have a total of 510,000 horsepower and Doosan Engine is planning to deliver them sequentially from December of this year to July next year.

“Once again, Doosan Engine proved its competitiveness in the market of vessel engines becoming larger and larger by landing this order,” a Doosan Engine official said. “We will continue our competitive advantage in the engine market for mega-containers.”

