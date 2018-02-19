Dorian LPG (LPG) Raised to Buy at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LPG. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dorian LPG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.17.

Dorian LPG (NYSE LPG) opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.28.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw bought 726,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $5,470,243.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Tan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,836,460 shares of company stock valued at $13,570,244 in the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Source: MarketBeat