Dover Western Docks Revival (DWDR) Latest Progress December 2017
View the latest from the Dover Western Docks Revival (DWDR) development. DWDR is a one-off opportunity for the regeneration of Dover, bringing new investment into the area.
With UK Government planning approval and supported by a mix of private finance and European Union grant funding, DWDR will deliver:
- Relocation and further development of the cargo business with a new cargo terminal and distribution centre;
- A transformed waterfront to ultimately attract a host of shops, bars, cafes and restaurants with Dover’s unique backdrop of the harbour, cliffs and castle;
- Creation of greater space within the Eastern Docks for ferry traffic; and;
- Much needed quality employment opportunities for local people.
Source: Port of Dover