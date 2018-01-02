Dover Western Docks Revival (DWDR) Latest Progress December 2017

View the latest from the Dover Western Docks Revival (DWDR) development. DWDR is a one-off opportunity for the regeneration of Dover, bringing new investment into the area.

With UK Government planning approval and supported by a mix of private finance and European Union grant funding, DWDR will deliver:

Relocation and further development of the cargo business with a new cargo terminal and distribution centre;

A transformed waterfront to ultimately attract a host of shops, bars, cafes and restaurants with Dover’s unique backdrop of the harbour, cliffs and castle;

Creation of greater space within the Eastern Docks for ferry traffic; and;

Much needed quality employment opportunities for local people.

Source: Port of Dover