Drewry: Port Throughput Indices

The Drewry Container Port Throughput Indices are a series of volume growth/decline indices based on monthly throughput data for a sample of over 220 ports worldwide, representing over 75% of global volumes.

The base point for the indices is January 2012 = 100.

Drewry’s latest assessment – February 2018

In December 2017, the global container port throughput index declined to 123.7, one percent down from November 2017.

However, the December 2017 global figure was nearly six points up on the December 2016 level (representing 5.3% growth) and more than 11 points up on the November 2015 level of 112 points.

The largest region – China (including Hong Kong) – showed a marked downward trend in its index figures from July 2017 to December 2017 – the December index was ten points down compared to July 2017. However, it was four points up compared to December 2016, an annual growth of 3.3%.

On a year-on-year basis, North America outpaced all other regions, showing the largest annual growth of 9.3% (11 points up) in December 2017. However, it was one point lower when compared to November 2017. Europe saw the second largest annual growth of close to 8%. Latin America recorded the lowest annual growth (2.6%).

* Note that the index figures for Africa are based on a relatively small sample, and should be viewed with caution

Source: Drewry