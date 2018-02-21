Drewry: Port Throughput Indices
The Drewry Container Port Throughput Indices are a series of volume growth/decline indices based on monthly throughput data for a sample of over 220 ports worldwide, representing over 75% of global volumes.
The base point for the indices is January 2012 = 100.
Drewry’s latest assessment – February 2018
- In December 2017, the global container port throughput index declined to 123.7, one percent down from November 2017.
- However, the December 2017 global figure was nearly six points up on the December 2016 level (representing 5.3% growth) and more than 11 points up on the November 2015 level of 112 points.
- The largest region – China (including Hong Kong) – showed a marked downward trend in its index figures from July 2017 to December 2017 – the December index was ten points down compared to July 2017. However, it was four points up compared to December 2016, an annual growth of 3.3%.
- On a year-on-year basis, North America outpaced all other regions, showing the largest annual growth of 9.3% (11 points up) in December 2017. However, it was one point lower when compared to November 2017. Europe saw the second largest annual growth of close to 8%. Latin America recorded the lowest annual growth (2.6%).
* Note that the index figures for Africa are based on a relatively small sample, and should be viewed with caution
Source: Drewry