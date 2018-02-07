Recent News

  

Drewry: Port Throughput Indices On the Rise

in Port News 07/02/2018

The Drewry Container Port Throughput Indices are a series of volume growth/decline indices based on monthly throughput data for a sample of over 220 ports worldwide, representing over 75% of global volumes. The base point for the indices is January 2012 = 100.

Drewry’s latest assessment – January 2018

  • In November 2017, the global container port throughput index remained almost unchanged on the October level, at 124.2 points.
  • However, the November 2017 global figure was nearly 7 points up on the November 2016 level (representing 5.6% growth) and nearly 13 points up on the November 2015 level of 112 points.
  • The index for China was almost same as the previous month but showed more than 5% annual increase. The Asian regions though were outperformed by Europe which, while only one percent up over the previous month, showed more than 11% annual increase, and North America, with annual growth of over 8%.
  • On a month-on-month basis, the index figure for Latin America showed the largest decline of around 5% in November 2017. However, it was 5.5% up when compared to November 2016.

Drewry Global Container Port Throughput Index

Source: Drewry Shipping Consultants

