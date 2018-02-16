Recent News

  

Drewry: World Container Index Down by 0.3%

The composite index is down by 0.3% this week and down by 6.7% from the same period of 2017.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,469/40ft container, which is $101 lower than the five-year average of $1,570/40ft container.

The final cargo rush before the Chinese New Year holidays led to stable rates on Asia-North Europe trade and a marginal drop on Transpacific. The Composite Index edged down by $4 to reach $1,508 per feu this week. Rates on Shanghai-New York and Shanghai-Los Angeles fell by $22 each per feu to reach $2,834 and $1,497 per feu, respectively. Rates on Shanghai-Rotterdam stabilised at $1,772 for a 40ft box. Similarly, rates on Rotterdam-New York stood at $2,067 for a 40ft box. We expect freight rates to decline on account of a demand slump.

Two-year spot freight rate trend for the World Container Index:

World Container Index assessed by Drewry

Source: Drewry Shipping Consultants

