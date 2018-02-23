Dromon accredited by Clean Shipping Index

On behalf of Clean Shipping Index, Dromon Bureau of Shipping can provide verification services for the environmental parameters emitted and produced from your fleet. Data such as greenhouse gases, sulphur oxides, nitrogen oxides, chemicals and wastes harmful to the marine environment are enter to the index and verified by our Organization.

What is Clean Shipping Index (CSI)

The Clean Shipping Index is a cost effective and simple to use application which allows members to assess and lower their environmental impact from maritime transport. The information is collected in the Clean Shipping Index Database that members of the Clean Shipping Network have access and reward good environmental performance with economic incentives. The members of the Clean Shipping Network aim to contribute to the environmental development of the maritime industry.

What are the benefits for your vessel and company?

▪ Differentiated port fees -– The Ports listed below use the Clean Shipping Index as a tool for differentiating port fees:

Port of Gothenburg

Port of Vancouver

Port of Prince Rupert

Port of Gävle

PetroPort

▪ Differentiated fairway dues in Sweden – The price list from the he Swedish Maritime Administration is available in regulation 2016:27 at www.sjofartsverket.se

▪ Access to the Clean Shipping Index database with more than 2200 vessels

▪ Free participation on network meetings held 1-2 times per year

▪ Support from Clean Shipping Index Management Team & Technical Committee

▪ Possibility to steer the development of the Clean Shipping Index organization

▪ Suggestions on investments for achieving a higher Clean Shipping Index class

▪ Identifying additional points in terms of “low hanging fruit”

▪ Support with calculating ROI based on savings on Swedish fairway dues

▪ Analysis of ships’ environmental performance vs best available technologies & international regulations

▪ Potentially lower interest rate for newbuildings with Clean Shipping Index as a practical risk management tool

How does it work?

The Clean Shipping Index tool consists of a questionnaire with 25 basic questions on environmental performance of vessels. They all go beyond existing rules and regulations and cover existing vessels of different types. You can fill in vessel specific data of environmental parameters through an online questionnaire which is accessible via www.cleanshippingindex.com. You can obtain a Clean Shipping Index account by contacting the Secretariat through [email protected] The Clean Shipping Index questionnaire covers general information about the participating shipping company and its vessel specific data.

Why us?

We are a worldwide Organization that provide on-time and independent verification services to the maritime industry. Dromon was among the first companies accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) under the ISO 14065 and can provide worldwide services related to Regulation (EU) 2015/757 on the monitoring, reporting and verification of carbon dioxide emissions from maritime transport (known as the EU-MRV Regulation). In addition, Dromon as a Recognized Organization (RO) provides services for the upcoming IMO Data Collection System on behalf of various flag State Administrations.

Source: Dromon Bureau of Shipping