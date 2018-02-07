Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Market Boosted by Renewed Optimism

Capesize FFA Commentary:

Activity and optimism returned to the cape FFA market as we saw increased activity in the physical market and improved rates paid in both basins. The C5 ticked up to 6.65 while C3 once again moved above $15.00/mt. With more of the ballasters being fixed and the cargo list/tonnage list looking more balanced in the Atlantic, the market ‘feels’ better. The CNY holidays are just around the corner mind you and this will, of course, dampen activity at some point. Right now, it feels, good, going forward, who knows what is in store for us?

Panamax FFA Commentary:

A drop in activity in both basins and the business that is being done seeing slightly easier levels made for another bearish day on Panamax paper. Prompts came under further pressure shaving off ave $300 with Feb and Mar printing $10700 and $12300 lows respectively before finding some support. Once again losses were less severe further out with support on Q2 at $12900 and Q3 at $11750.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

Supramax paper was slightly softer yesterday but again on the back of thin volume. The prompt slipped early with March trading $11,100 – $11,000and Q2 down $150 from the day’s before level as was reported $11650. After an index that was pretty much as expected (10TC -$91 and derived 6tc -$76), the market saw a stand off as we lacked any true direction.

Handysize FFA Commentary:

Another quiet day was seen on the handysize paper with little interest throughout. We remain static at current rates with no reported trades.

Source: Freight Investor Services (FIS)