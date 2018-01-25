Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Market Continues Positive Momentum

Capesize FFA Commentary:

A positive day for the larger ladies yesterday as rates improved in both oceans. Those in the paper market experienced a rough ride. From the open rates were on the up with the Feb trading to a high of 14250 (+750 from the close), March to 16500 (+500) with the Q2 following and hitting a peak of $17500 (+500). Despite a positive index, some nerves crept into the market as the weight of the ballasters to Brazil put the skids under the market and we closed with Feb retracing to $13000, March to 15400 and the Q2 down to 16800.

Panamax FFA Commentary:

We held a steady range through most of the morning session on Panamax paper with Feb and Mar initially firmer trading up to $12400 and $13500 highs respectively while Q2 printed $13400 high. Despite the strong index we began to see the curve come under pressure in the afternoon session as buyers seemed to run out of bullets and some toppy talk along with a softer cape market saw sellers sharpening their ideas. By the close Feb and Mar slipped back down to $12k and $13k support respectively while Q2 broke $13k to print $12900 low with sellers present to the close.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

Supramax paper opened the day on a stronger note with rates ticking up as we saw Feb paid $10450 and the Q2 was paid $11700. Index was a little disappointing as 10tc was -$59 and derived 6tc -$71, this led to another afternoon slip off the highs with Feb being sold $10350.

Handysize FFA Commentary:

Another quiet day for the handysize paper, rates ticked up slightly but with minimal activity.

Source: Freight Investor Services