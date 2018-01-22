Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Market Finds Support

Capesize FFA Commentary:

Cape paper found some support Friday as the physical decline appears to be slowing down. Despite the small slip on the prompt periods Q234 kept the back end buoyant, lending some hope for a recovery as the month pushes on.

Panamax FFA Commentary:

We closed the week firmer with sharp gains seen the length of the curve with a flurry of buying seen after a better than expected index. This saw Feb and March pushing to $11800 and $13000 highs respectively while Q2 broke $13k resistance to print $13200. Towards the close we drifted lower on the back of some profit taking but closed well up on the day.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

A strong end to the Supramax paper week as we saw rates rise again. Feb was trading $10300-$10350 and March $11,100-$11,350. Cal 18 also was seen trading higher again as $11,100 was printed.

Handysize FFA Commentary:

Quiet day on the handysize paper with very little to report. No reported trades.

Source: Freight Investor Services (FIS)