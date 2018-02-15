Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Market Finds Support

Capesize FFA Commentary:

Further pressure on the front months was seen in the morning session with Feb trading down to $12900 and March $15900 before finding some buying support. Q2 v Q3 traded as wide as -$1800 although that attracted buying interest from a few traders. Q3 eased fractionally although Q4 was still very thin on the offer side with buyers willing to pay a tick better than the Tuesday’s bid levels. The deferreds were particulalry quiet with only Cal 21 threatening to trades 15150 – 15300 levels. We welcome further Cal 21 interest….With Chinese Holidays from today for around a week, we could be in for a few quiet trading days.

Panamax FFA Commentary:

An active day on panamax with bid support from the open. Prompt periods initially saw the most interest with buyers on march at $12500 and April at $13700. With sharp offers hard to come by we saw the curve gradually tick up as buyers pushed started to show their hand. A positive index led to march trading $12700 and april at $14000 on the close and buyers willing last done with sellers happy to try for higher today.

Supramax FFA Commentary

A very positive day was witnessed on the supramax paper yesterday as we saw some aggressive number trading pushing the curve up. March was seen trading $10875-$11,100 range and the Q2 breached the $12,000 barrier. Index finally stepped back in to positive territory $79 10TC and $61 derived 6tc. During the afternoon we continued to see stronger bids as offers remained very thin.

Handysize FFA Commentary

Although the larger sizes saw some better numbers the handysize paper remained pretty flat with little to report.

