Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Market Futures Bullish for March

A higher high and a higher low on the index would suggest that we are now starting to base. The shorter period EMA’s have now flattened indicating we are in a ranging environment at this point. Technically bullish above USD 14,318, a close below USD 12,262 would weaken the bull argument. The March futures remain technically bullish, however the stochastic could soon diverge with price warning that upside momentum is slowing. Both the Q2 and Cal 19 futures remain technically bullish. However, the current upside move that started in mid-Jan has now produced 5 waves. From an Elliott wave perspective we remain in a bullish phase, but the 5th wave would suggest a corrective phase is due.

Capesize Index Daily

Resistance – 14,318,14,894, 17,184

Support – 12,262, 11,189, 11,087,

As noted last week the stochastic at 69 suggested we could see a near term pullback in the index, and this has been the case. Technically we remain in bear territory on the index. However, the higher high has been followed by a higher low which supports a bullish argument that the market is now finding support. Downside moves below USD 12,262 would be regarded as technically weak and produce a lower low, negating the current buying pressure. The 8 and 21 period EMA’s are starting to flatten indicating that we are no longer in trend and have the potential to range. Upside moves above USD 14,318 would create a higher high and suggest the range resistance is broken.

Capesize March 18 Daily

Resistance – 17,024, 17,380,17,736

Support – 16,018, 15,870, 15,725

Last weeks pullback held above the 50% Fibonacci support and resulted in the market remaining in bullish territory and it is now looking to test fresh market highs. The stochastic is now at 76 and will diverge if we produce new highs on the futures. This is not a sell signal but does warn that market momentum could be slowing down above USD 16,970. Fibonacci resistance has now been revised with near term upside targets between USD 17,024 and USD 17,736. Downside moves that close below USD 15,870 would create a fresh market low indicting that the bull technical has entered a corrective phase.

Capesize Q2 18 Daily

Resistance – 18,958 18,890, 20,822

Support – 17,430, 16,965, 16,296

A short-term pullback in the Q2 18 contract last week once again found support on the 8 and 21 period EMA which continue indicate a trending environment. Near term technical resistance has been revised and is now between USD 18,958 and 19,890. The stochastic is now at 99 and looking very high. This is not a sell signal and is often a function of a trending environment. However, this current move started on the 17-1-18 and has produced a five-wave sequence. From an Elliot wave perspective this would suggest a we could soon be entering another corrective phase as this current move that started on the 14- 2-18 has now moved 61.8% of the move between 17-1-18 and 9-2-18. Downside moves that trade below the USD 17,430 would result in a lower low implying a corrective phase rather than a pullback wave.

Capesize Cal 19 Daily

Resistance – 17,125, 17,463, 18,560

Support – 16,923, 16,590, 16,350

Like the Q2 18 futures the technical pullback was short and held above the 8 period EMA. Technically the trend remains bullish as we continue to see higher highs and higher lows in the market, with the moving averages pointing upwards. However, like the Q2 18 futures we are on a 5th wave of this current upward move, and from an Elliott wave perspective would suggest this trend should soon enter a corrective phase. Downside moves that close below the USD 16,923 support would create a lower low and negate the current bull move.

Source: Freight Investor Services (FIS)